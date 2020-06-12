VIDEO: Watch University of Michigan Young Alumni on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 2pm!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in the House continues today (2pm) with University of Michigan Young Alumni with Leanne Antonio, Griffin Binnicker, Commodore C. Primous, III, Alyah Chanelle Scott and Ben Jackson Walker; and tonight (8pm) for a CATS Original Broadway Cast reunion with Betty Buckley, Ken Page and more TBA.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
Donations
