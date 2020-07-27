VIDEO: Watch Taylor Louderman, Rob McClure and More on THE MUNY 2020 SUMMER VARIETY HOUR- Live at 9:15pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The fun continues tonight with The Muny!

Tune in right here tonight to watch the second episode of The Muny 2020 Summer Variety Hour Live! (9:15pm EDT). An estimated 25,000 people watched the July 20 premiere, with viewers from nearly every state in the U.S. and from around the world.



The second episode will include:

-Scenes from The Muny's vault productions of Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida, 42nd Street, Spamalot and Oklahoma!

-Muny artists and real-life couple Maggie Lakis and Rob McClure perform "Suddenly Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors

-A live vocal performance from Broadway and The Muny's Taylor Louderman, singing "Astonishing" from Little Women

-Members of The Muny's 2017 cast of Disney's The Little Mermaid reunite to sing the joyous "Under the Sea"

-Muny veteran and St. Louis native Chloe O. Davis performs "My Tribute to Black Broadway and Black Choreographers: I Thrive Now Because You Dared Then." Conceived and choreographed by Chloe O. Davis, the tribute features choreography by Katherine Dunham, George Faison, Debbie Allen, Hope Clarke, Gregory Hines, Donald Byrd, Bill T. Jones and Camille A. Brown

-"There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This," a modern take on the Sweet Charity classic, created and performed by Muny alumni Maya Bowles, Trevor Michael Schmidt and Gabi Stapula

A mashup performance by the Muny Teens singing "Bring on the Monsters/Drive It Like -You Stole It" from The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical and Sing Street, respectively

-Broadway, West End and Muny star Nkeki Obi-Melekwe performs "If You Knew My Story" from Bright Star

-Behind-the-scenes stories about what's happening at The Muny

-Munywood Squares - a hilarious, Muny-themed gameshow hosted by Gordon Greenberg featuring nine hilarious Muny stars, including E. Faye Butler, J. Harrison Ghee, Ann Harada, Raymond J. Lee, Vicki Lewis, Steve Rosen, Jeffrey Schecter, John Scherer and Christopher Sieber

And much, much more!

