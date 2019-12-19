VIDEO: Watch THEatre ACCELERATOR F19 Sing Tank Live Pitches

Apples and Oranges Arts' #THEatreACCELERATOR, an immersive musical theatre development accelerator for promising storytellers, culminates in a live Shark-Tank-style pitch session where participants present their shows to theatre and tech industry veterans including Broadway producer Deborah Barrera, tech and Broadway media entrepreneur Robert Diamond, director/choreographer/performer Galen Hooks, investor and producer Frank Kavanaugh, investor Jonathan Ledden, producer Laura Wagner, tech startup coach and Broadway investor Alisa Cohn and multi-hyphenate entrepreneur Cindy Convery.

This supportive, dynamic pitchfest provides valuable feedback which guides the shows toward the next step in their trajectory. Wonder how to talk about a show you have in development? Want to get a sense of what pitching a show looks like? Just really love to cheer on new musical theatre? Tune in below to watch live!

For more information on the shows in the Fall 2019 class, visit https://nycoc.org/accelerator-fall-2019/.

NAME PROJECT ROLE
Gary Jaffe AT FIRST SIGHT Book
Brandon Lambert AT FIRST SIGHT Book, Music, Lyrics
Matthew Greene CARRY ME Book
Kira Stone CARRY ME Music, Lyrics
Andrew Lum GAME DEVELOPMENT THE MUSICAL Book, Music, Lyrics
Anne Nygren Doherty GOLDRUSH 2.0 Book, Lyrics
Mark Mendelson GOLDRUSH 2.0 Music
Brent Black KHAN!!! THE MUSICAL!!! Book, Music, Lyrics
Stefan Van De Graaff SHERLOCK THE MUSICAL Book
Denning Burton SHERLOCK THE MUSICAL Book, Music, Lyrics
John Donovan Wilson SHERLOCK THE MUSICAL Collaborator
Matt Hawkins STUPID HUMANS Book
Jorge "Jay" Rivera-Herrans STUPID HUMANS Book, Music, Lyrics
Joy Regullano SUPPORTIVE WHITE PARENTS Book, Lyrics
Sam Johnides SUPPORTIVE WHITE PARENTS Music
Tony Gonzalez SUPPORTIVE WHITE PARENTS Music
Frank Caeti SUPPORTIVE WHITE PARENTS Director


