VIDEO: Watch THE DIVINE SISTER on STARS IN THE HOUSE with Seth Rudetsky- Live at 2PM!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in The House continues today (2pm) with Plays In The House: THE DIVINE SISTER (with Charles Busch, Alison Fraser, Julie Halston, Amy Rutberg, Jennifer Van Dyck, Jonathan Walker. Directed by Carl Andress) and tonight (8pm) for an SCTV Cast reunion with Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Catherine O'Hara and Martin Short.
"Our main concern is raising spirits and helping The Fund help those who are suffering," Seth said. "We're hoping that everyone watching will not only enjoy the amazing singing and the Inside Broadway stories, but also donate to ActorsFund.org/Donate. And, because social distancing is so important right now, every star will be singing from his/her own home!"
