VIDEO: Watch Stephen Flaherty & Lynn Ahrens on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm!
The composing team will appear on tonight's episode.
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with beloved Broadway composers Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty!
Lynn Ahrens won Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards and received two Grammy nominations for Broadway's Ragtime. For Twentieth Century Fox's animated feature film Anastasia, she was nominated for two Academy Awards and two Golden Globes. She and longtime collaborator Stephen Flaherty received the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement, and in 2015 they were inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. Broadway: Anastasia; Once On This Island (Olivier Award, Best Musical; Tony nominations, Best Book and Score); Seussical (Grammy nomination); My Favorite Year; Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life; Rocky; Madison Square Garden's A Christmas Carol; Ragtime (2010 Broadway revival).
Stephen Flaherty is the composer of the Broadway musicals Ragtime (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Grammy nominations), Once On This Island (Tony nomination, London's Olivier Award, Best Musical), Seussical (Grammy, Drama Desk nominations), Rocky and Anastasia. Additional Broadway credits include Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life (original songs) and Neil Simon's Proposals (incidental music). He composed the scores for four musicals at Lincoln Center Theatre: The Glorious Ones (OCC, Drama Desk nominations), Dessa Rose (OCC, Drama Desk nominations), A Man of No Importance (OCC, Best Musical, Drama Desk nomination) and My Favorite Year. Other theater includes In Your Arms (Old Globe), Little Dancer (Kennedy Center), Lucky Stiff (Playwrights Horizons) and Loving Repeating (Chicago's Jefferson Award, Best New Musical.)
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
