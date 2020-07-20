VIDEO: Watch R.Evolución Latina's Luis Salgado on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm!
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with Andréa Mondays! Watch as guest host Andréa Burns welcomes R.Evolución Latina founder, Luis Salgado. R.Evolución Latina is an organization that activates individual and collective human growth through artistic experiences for transformation and social change. A revolution of evolution, Making a difference through the Arts.
Burns is familiar to Broadway audiences for her numerous stage credits, including "In the Heights", "On Your Feet!", "The Nance" and "Songs for a New World." She has also appeared on television in recurring roles on "Blue Bloods" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" as well as "Kevin Can Wait" and "Jessica Jones."
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater times of 2pm and 8pm ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
