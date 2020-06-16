VIDEO: Watch Premiere of CHAOS TWINS with Special Guest Dominique Morisseau- Wednesday at 4pm!

As part of BroadwayWorld's ever-expanding commitment to including more of the theatrical community in creating content, as well as amplifying important and diverse voices, we're excited to announce that we're bringing one of Instagram's must-watch broadcasts onto BroadwayWorld TV: "Chaos Twins" with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker.

What's it all about? "In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos," say Sasha and Nik.

"Enter the Chaos Twins. Join us, two Broadway artists/goofballs, as we break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary."

Tune in on Wednesday, June 17th (and every other Wednesday at 4pm EDT) to watch the premiere right here at BroadwayWorld or on Facebook Live. This week's special guest is playwright Dominique Morisseau.

Dominique Morisseau is currently represented on Broadway with Ain't Too Proud. She is the author of The Detroit Project (A 3-Play Cycle), which includes the following plays: Skeleton Crew (Atlantic Theater Company), Paradise Blue (Signature Theatre), and Detroit '67 (Public Theater, Classical Theatre of Harlem, and NBT). Additional plays include Pipeline (Lincoln Center Theater), Sunset Baby (LAByrinth Theater), Blood at the Root (National Black Theatre), and Follow Me To Nellie's (Premiere Stages). Dominique is an alumna of the Center Theatre Group L.A. Writers' Workshop, The Public Theater Emerging Writers Group, Women's Project Lab, and Lark Playwrights' Workshop, and has developed work at Sundance Lab, Williamstown Theatre Festival, and Eugene O'Neill Playwrights Conference. Her work has been commissioned by Steppenwolf Theatre, Women's Project, South Coast Rep, People's Light and Theatre, and Oregon Shakespeare Festival/Penumbra Theatre. She most recently served as co-producer on the Showtime series Shameless. Following its record-breaking run at Berkeley Repertory Theatre in 2017, her new musical Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations opened at the Kennedy Center (Washington, D.C.), the Ahmanson (Los Angeles), and the Princess of Wales Theatre (Toronto). Awards include Spirit of Detroit Award, PoNY Fellowship, Sky Cooper Prize, TEER Trailblazer Award, Steinberg Playwright Award, AUDELCO Awards, NBFT August Wilson Playwriting Award, Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama, Obie Award, Ford Foundation Art of Change Fellowship, and being named one of Variety's Women of Impact for 2017-18.

Sasha Hutchings is an actress, foodie, lover of manatees, and collector of too many house plants. She was most recently seen as Laurey Williams in Oklahoma!, winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival. Sasha is notably an original cast member of Hamilton. Additional Broadway credits include My Fair Lady, Rocky, Motown, and Memphis. TV credits include Paula Kelly on Fosse/Verdon, The Bold Type, Jessica Jones, Master of None, Blue Bloods, and The Dangerous Book for Boys. Sasha is a teaching artist with the Arthur Miller Foundation, Epic Theatre Ensemble, and New York City public school theatre programs. She holds a BPA in Dance Performance from Oklahoma City University.

Nik Walker is an actor, cinephile, theme park nerd and collector of talented frenemies. Currently cast as the lead role of Otis Williams n Broadway's Ain't Too Proud (after 3 years as Aaron Burr in the Broadway and touring companies of Hamilton), he's also been seen in Motown, Peter and the Starcatcher, and on TV in Law and Order SVU. A playwright, he is the co-writer of Company One's ARTiculation, and the creator of The Bloody Boston Trilogy. His movie podcast, Little Justice, is streaming with the Broadway Podcast Network.

