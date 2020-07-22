VIDEO: Watch Original RENT Stars Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm!
It's a regular RENT reunion!
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) for a reunion of original RENT stars Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp.
Rent, with music, lyrics, and book by Jonathan Larson, tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive and create a life in Lower Manhattan's East Village in the thriving days of bohemian Alphabet City, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. The musical was first seen in a workshop production at New York Theatre Workshop in 1993 and moved to Broadway's larger Nederlander Theatre on April 29, 1996. Rent gained critical acclaim and won several awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Musical. The Broadway production closed on September 7, 2008, after 12 years.
Rapp and Pascal starred opposite Daphne Rubin-Vega, Idina Menzel, Taye Diggs, Fredi Walker, Jesse L. Martin and Wilson Jermaine Heredia.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Rosie O'Donnell Confirms She Will Play Mrs. Brice in FUNNY GIRL Revival
Rosie O'Donnell further confirmed the longstanding rumor that a revival of Funny Girl is coming to Broadway with Rosie in the role of Mrs. Brice, Fann...
VIDEO: Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, and Megan Hilty Perform a Mashup of Songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber
Katharine McPhee, Shoshana Bean, and Megan Hilty joined forces for an epic mashup of songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber!...
Federal Unemployment Supplement Could Be $200-$400 After July 31
Republican lawmakers are considering an additional stimulus package adding $200 to $400 per week to unemployment benefits after July 31. The lower fig...
'Broadway Sings For Joe Kennedy III' Concert Postponed After Stars Drop Out Due to Backlash
A previously announced fundraising concert was announced for Joe Kennedy III, which was set to feature Broadway stars including Sara Bareilles, Kelli ...
Enter to Win a Virtual Dinner With Lin-Manuel and the Miranda Family
The 'HamilFan' series - part of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Raise Up fundraising campaign - is nearing its conclusion, but not without one more celebratory s...
VIDEO: Josh Gad Says a BOOK OF MORMON Film Would Have to 'Adjust With the Times'
Josh Gad recently appeared on People's Couch Surfing series to chat with host Lola Ogunnaike about his new show Central Park and more!...