VIDEO: Watch Norbert Leo Butz, Heather Headley & More in MCC's MISCAST20- Live at 8pm!

MCC Theater's annual Miscast gala is one of the most exciting and unique theater events in town. Broadway's hottest stars perform songs from roles in which they would never be cast. This year, for the first time ever, Miscast will go entirely digital, inviting in theater fans everywhere. The free, 90-minute broadcast will be captioned, and will feature all new performances, special guests, and more.

Tune in right here at tonight at 8pm to watch live! The show will be available to watch through Thursday, September 17.

Performers will include: Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz, Tony Award nominee Robert Fairchild, Golden Globe nominee Beanie Feldstein, Tony Award winner Heather Headley, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, Emmy Award nominee Ingrid Michaelson, Tony Award nominee Rob McClure, Tony Award winner Leslie Odom Jr., Isaac Powell, Tony Award nominee Lauren Ridloff, Nicolette Robinson, Tony Award nominee Phillipa Soo, Tony Award nominee Adrienne Warren, and members of the original Broadway cast of Hairspray, including: Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy, Tony Award nominee Kerry Butler, Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein, Jenn Gambatese, Emmy Award nominee Jackie Hoffman, Kamilah Marshall, Tony Award nominee Matthew Morrison, Tony Award nominee Corey Reynolds, Judine Somerville, Shayna Steele, and Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur

