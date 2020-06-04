VIDEO: Watch Music Legend Mary Wilson on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with the legendary Mary Wilson of The Supremes. Ms. Wilson will share stories of her experience navigating her music career amidst the backdrop of racism and Jim Crow laws in the 1960s.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
