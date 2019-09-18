VIDEO: Watch Michael C. Hall Talk About His First NYC Apartment on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Michael C. Hall stopped by "Late Night with Seth Meyers" to take a shot at explaining the complicated plot of In the Shadow of the Moon and his cameo as THE WORLD'S BEST bowler in DOCUMENTARY NOW! and vividly describes his first NYC apartment. Watch the video below!

Michael C. Hall recently starred in "Lazarus," "Hedwig and the Angry Inch," and Will Eno's Broadway production of The Realistic Jones, directed by Sam Gold and co-starring Toni Collette, Tracy Letts, and Marisa Tomei. He made his Broadway debut in 1999 as the Emcee in Sam Mendes' revival of Cabaret and portrayed Billy Flynn in 2002 in the revival of Chicago. Off-Broadway, Hall's credits include the Roundabout Theatre Company's Mr. Marmalade, Cymbeline, Macbeth, Timon of Athens, and Henry V at the Public Theater/New York Shakespeare Festival, The English Teachers for MCC, the Manhattan Theatre Club's Corpus Christi, Romeo and Juliet at Center Stage, R Shoman at Williamstown and Skylight at the Mark Taper Forum. His television credits include "Dexter" (SAG, Golden Globe awards; five Emmy nominations) and "Six Feet Under" (two SAG ensemble awards, Emmy nomination).

