VIDEO: Watch Lydia R. Diamond's STICK FLY on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 2pm!

The reading will star Jelani Alladin, Caroline Innerbichler, Daniel J. Watts and more!

Stars in the House continues today (2pm) with Plays In The House. Today, enjoy STICK FLY, by Lydia R. Diamond. Starring Jelani Alladin, Caroline Innerbichler, Keith Randolph Smith, Tiffany Rachelle Stewart, Daniel J. Watts and Renika Williams. DIRECTOR: Dell Howlett. ASSISTANT DIRECTOR & STAGE MANAGER: Kayla Coleman. Live music by Crystal Monee Hall. Hosted by Antoine Smith.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

