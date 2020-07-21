VIDEO: Watch Lisa Kudrow & the Cast of THE COMEBACK on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues today (8pm) for a reunion of The Comeback, with Lisa Kudrow, Michael Patrick King, Dan Bucatinsky, Laura Silverman, Lance Barber and Damian Young.

The Comeback originally aired for a single season of 13 episodes in 2005, before being cancelled. Nine years later, The Comeback was revived for a second season of 8 episodes that aired in 2014. It starred Lisa Kudrow as sitcom actress Valerie Cherish in modern-day Los Angeles. It was created by Kudrow and Michael Patrick King- also screenwriters and executive producers of the series, with King also serving as the director of some episodes.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

