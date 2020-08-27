VIDEO: Watch Laura Bell Bundy, Shoshana Bean and Anika Noni Rose on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm!

And catch the incredible music video!

Stars in the House continues today (8pm) with Get It Girl You Go! with Laura Bell Bundy, Shoshana Bean and Anika Noni Rose.

Bundy just released "Get It Girl, You Go" featuring #1 Jazz recording artist, Shoshana Bean and Tony Award winner, Anika Noni Rose. The song about women "doing it all," breaking the glass ceiling and standing up for what they believe in, is the debut single off Bundy's upcoming highly-anticipated album, Women of Tomorrow.

Bundy says, "In the midst of writing an album where each song deals with an issue women are facing today, I also wanted to take a beat to celebrate how far we've come and the power we have when we come together as sisters. We CAN do it."

Inspired by the music of Glenn Miller, Doris Day, Peggy Lee, and classic MGM movie musicals, Women of Tomorrow, coming out in Spring 2021, is vintage in sound but not in subject matter. Like the current pop elements sprinkled throughout, this album encapsulates the experiences of today's modern women. These original songs cover issues like equal pay, breaking the glass ceiling, over-apologizing, the mental load of motherhood, pitting women against each other, holding women to unrealistic beauty standards, the obsession with social media, ownership over women's bodies, doing it all, and women's relationship to men.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

