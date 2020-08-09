VIDEO: Watch LADY LIBERTY AND THE DOUGHNUT GIRL on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 2pm!
It's another Plays In The House Teen Edition today!
Stars in the House continues today (2pm) with Plays In The House Teen Edition: LADY LIBERTY AND THE DOUGHNUT GIRL: By Eric Lane. Starring Simone Clotile and Donovan Rogers. Directed by Jacob Daniel Smith. Benefitting The Theatre Lab School of the Dramatic Arts.
Erin runs the donut station at the local supermarket. She meets Wes, who owes a ton of money and must pay it back fast. As the two grow closer, who's telling the truth? What is the truth, in this new comic drama about two teenage misfits seeking connection as they stumble into adulthood.
The Theatre Lab is Washington, D.C.'s largest and most comprehensive independent, nonprofit school for the dramatic arts. For over a quarter century, The Theatre Lab's mission is to transform lives through theatre education. The Theatre Lab works to make the real-life benefits of theatre training accessible to all regardless of age, income, or experience level. For additional information, visit: https://theatrelab.org/
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Check Out the Original Broadway Cast of HAMILTON's Latest Projects
What have the original cast members, ensemble members, swings, and standbys of Hamilton been up to lately? Check out their latest projects!...
Disney Employee Pulls the Curtain Back on What it is Like to Work at Disney World During the Pandemic
Rolling Stone has reported on a conversation they had with one Disney World employee, pulling the curtain back on issues of safety, whether social dis...
VIDEO: HAMILTON Fan Creates a Side-By-Side Comparison of 'Helpless' and 'Satisfied'
One Hamilton fan saw some parallels while watching the musical on Disney+, specifically between A Winter's Ball/Helpless and Satisfied....
VIDEO: On This Day, August 6- HAMILTON Opens On Broadway!
On this day in 2015, Hamilton officially opened on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers theater!...
Photo Flash: Berkshire Theatre Group's GODSPELL Takes Bows as First Equity-Approved Musical
The first musical in the United States to be approved by Actors' Equity Association has officially begun performances. Berkshire Theatre Group's Godsp...
Zach Braff Shares Tattoo Tribute to His Friend, Nick Cordero
Zach Braff is remembering his friend, the late Nick Cordero, in a special way. Tattoo artist Doctor Woo shared a photo of his depiction of Nick in Bul...