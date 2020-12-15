VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth, Anthony Rapp, Julie Taymor & More on Creative Coalition's Powertalk Dinner- Live at 7:30pm!
All proceeds from the special charity event benefit The Creative Coalition’s year-round work to protect and advance the arts.
Tonight, December 15 (7:30pm ET), Broadway veterans unite to support the arts at The Creative Coalition's Powertalk Dinner, featuring additional appearances by NFL all-star Tiki Barber, bestselling author Susan Isaacs, and more. All proceeds from the special charity event benefit The Creative Coalition's year-round work to protect and advance the arts.
Guests will include NFL all-star Tiki Barber; Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor Kristin Chenoweth ("Holidate," "Wicked"); New York Times bestselling author Susan Isaacs; Novo Nordisk Inc. President Doug Langa; SAG Award-nominated actor Anthony Rapp ("Star Trek: Discovery," "Rent"); Emmy and Tony Award-winning director Julie Taymor ("The Glorias," "The Lion King"); motivational speaker Kara Richardson Whitely; as well as The Creative Coalition President Tim Daly ("Madam Secretary"), The Creative Coalition CEO Robin Bronk, and The Creative Coalition Board Chair Michael Frankfurt.
THE CREATIVE COALITION is the premier nonprofit, 501(c)(3) nonpartisan charity of the entertainment industry dedicated to using the power and platform of the arts and entertainment communities in award-winning public service and advocacy campaigns. Founded in 1989 by prominent members of the creative community, The Creative Coalition is dedicated to educating, mobilizing, and activating its members on issues of public importance. Actor Tim Daly serves as the organization's president. The event supports The Creative Coalition's Spotlight Initiative, a multi-platform project to showcase the efficacy of the arts in bringing issues of social welfare importance to the forefront of the national agenda. One of this year's themes is the "Untold Story of Obesity" and the obesity epidemic. The Creative Coalition's Powertalk Dinner is graciously supported by Novo Nordisk Inc. www.TheCreativeCoalition.org
