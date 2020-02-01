VIDEO: Watch Joe Iconis Take the Stage at Lincoln Center's American Songbook Concert

Lincoln Center's acclaimed American Songbook series is back in its 21st season and you can tune in to watch live! Tonight, February 1, Broadway's own Joe Iconis takes the stage at 8:30 pm ET.

A musical-theater writer with "a knack for story and a taste for strange" (New York Times), Joe Iconis enjoyed an industry breakthrough when his song for NBC's Smash-"Broadway, Here I Come!"-was hailed by the New York Times as a new entry in the Great American Songbook. His musicals Broadway Bounty Hunter (with Lance Rubin and Jason SweetTooth Williams at Greenwich House Theater), Bloodsong of Love (Ars Nova), The Black Suits, ReWrite, and Be More Chill -the pharmaceutically enhanced teen satire that took Broadway by storm- have distinguished the prodigiously talented Iconis as a household name. A viral sensation, Be More Chill earned Iconis a Tony nomination, along with a platform to share his rock- and pop-infused songs with a whole new legion of fans. The self-proclaimed rabble rouser now brings his trademark mash-up of show-tune cabaret and rock 'n' roll jam session to American Songbook for an incendiary set of classic tunes and new numbers.

This year's concert series includes lauded singer-songwriters, groundbreaking composers, storytellers speaking truth to power, experimental vocalists, and multitalented performers whose artistic breadth reflects the far-reaching perspectives of the essential American Songbook. The full season of performances, ticket information, and more can be found at AmericanSongbook.org.

Check back right here at BroadwayWorld at 8:30pm to watch Iconis take the stage LIVE!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You