VIDEO: Watch George Bernard Shaw's MAN & SUPERMAN on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Plays in the House is back!
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Plays In The House: MAN & SUPERMAN: By George Bernard Shaw. Directed and adapted by David Staller with Gingold Theatrical Group. Starring Santino Fontana, Nikki M. James, Lauren Molina, Vishaal Reddy, Robert Cuccioli, Christine Toy Johnson, Rob McClure, John-Andrew Morrison, Lenny Wolpe and Claybourne Elder.
a??Man and Superman is a four-act drama written by George Bernard Shaw in 1903. The series was written in response to a call for Shaw to write a play based on the Don Juan theme. Man and Superman opened at The Royal Court Theatre in London. The play was not performed in its entirety until 1915, when the Travelling Repertory Company played it at the Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
