VIDEO: Watch Gen Z Stars Unite on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm!
Guests will include Josh Colley, Lilla Crawford, Gaten Matarazzo and Presley Ryan.
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) for Gen Z Broadway with Josh Colley (Newsies), Lilla Crawford (Annie), Gaten Matarazzo (Les Miserables) and Presley Ryan (Beetlejuice)!
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
