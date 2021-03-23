Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

VIDEO: Watch ELECTRIC ISLAND Musical, Benefitting Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative- Live Thursday at 8pm!

Electric Island will star Jerusha Cavazos, Felicia Finley, Stephanie Gibson, Joy Hidalgo, Marissa Rosen, and Angie Schworer.

Mar. 23, 2021  

On Thursday, March 25 (8pm ET), BroadwayWorld will premiere Electric Island- a new musical conceived and written by Rachelle Rak with music and additional lyrics by Steven Jamail. This developmental project tells the real stories of women working on Broadway: those working hard to go from show to show and aren't the recognized stars above the marquee. Shining light on women of all ages, ethnicities, and sexual orientations, Electric Island illuminates how these performers have navigated the highs and lows of a life in the theater--on stage and off.

While we await the premiere, study up on the company with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag below!

Want to create a Stage Mag for you own show? To get started on your own program, visit https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

The Electric Island team dares to believe that art will persevere while bringing theater to audiences in a non-traditional way. This powerful group of artists will bring you a performance about the women of Broadway while benefiting and celebrating The Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative (PNWHI), a program of The Actors Fund. To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/electric-island-musical.

The benefit performance will star Jerusha Cavazos, Felicia Finley, Stephanie Gibson, Joy Hidalgo, Marissa Rosen, and Angie Schworer. The performance was directed by Cady Huffman and Steven Jamail served as the musical director. Orchestrations and arrangements were crafted by Omar Camps-Kamrin, music production and engineering was done by Alex Hartman, and technical/graphic design and editing was provided by Marty Thomas. Melanie T. Morgan is the production stage manager, and the event is being produced by Dani Davis and Rachelle Rak, in association with Justin Bohon, Cory Greenberg, Jerry Mitchell, Donald Nolan, and Al Tapper.

Check back on Thursday, March 25 (8pm ET) to watch the musical!


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Princess Bed Head T-Shirt
Patti Murin: Love Is An Open Pour T-Shirt
Dance Break T-Shirt

Related Articles
Raunchy Lorca Puppets Are Coming To CyberTank Photo

Raunchy Lorca Puppets Are Coming To CyberTank

Raylynmor Opera Releases Film Adaptation Of Mozarts BASTIEN UND BASTIENNE Photo

Raylynmor Opera Releases Film Adaptation Of Mozart's BASTIEN UND BASTIENNE

Pacific Opera Project Presents COVID Fan Tutte, Set On A So-Cal Golf Resort Photo

Pacific Opera Project Presents COVID Fan Tutte, Set On A So-Cal Golf Resort

Jennifer Holliday & More Star in SWEAT Livestream Fundraiser For Broadway For Racial J Photo

Jennifer Holliday & More Star in SWEAT Livestream Fundraiser For Broadway For Racial Justice


More Hot Stories For You