Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House
VIDEO: Watch Chita Rivera and Friends on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) for An Evening with Chita Rivera and Friends.
New shows will be produced DAILY at the traditional theater times of 2pm and 8pm ET, featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Doctors Report Signs That Nick Cordero Might Be in Early Stages of Waking Up
His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, reports: 'The doctor just called and said that Nick is showing very, very early stages of tracking, w... (read more)
The Cast Of WHITE COLLAR Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE
The cast of 'White Collar' will reunite on an all-new 'Stars In The House,' airing live on Thursday, May 7th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House Yout... (read more)
Shetler Studios & Theatres Will Close its Doors Permanently
Shetler Studios & Theatres, the complex that has supplied rehearsal and performance spaces for theatre and dance for over 30 years, has announced it i... (read more)
Manhattan Concert Productions Will Present JEKYLL & HYDE, Directed by Tony Yazbeck, in February 2021
Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) has announced the eleventh installment of its Broadway Series: the critically-acclaimed musical Jekyll & Hyde for ... (read more)
National Theatre Announces Further Online Programming Including CORIOLANUS, STREETCAR, BARBER SHOP CHRONICLES, and More
The National Theatre has announced additional online programming, including A Streetcar Named Desire, Barber Shop Chronicles, Coriolanus (starring Tom... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Patti LuPone, John Malkovich and More in David Mamet's NOVEMBER
Broadway's Best Shows, a new home for entertaining, engaging content, long form features and exclusive access to Broadway's Best, will launch the week... (read more)
His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, reports: 'The doctor just called and said that Nick is showing very, very early stages of tracking, w... (read more)
The Cast Of WHITE COLLAR Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE
The cast of 'White Collar' will reunite on an all-new 'Stars In The House,' airing live on Thursday, May 7th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House Yout... (read more)
Shetler Studios & Theatres Will Close its Doors Permanently
Shetler Studios & Theatres, the complex that has supplied rehearsal and performance spaces for theatre and dance for over 30 years, has announced it i... (read more)
Manhattan Concert Productions Will Present JEKYLL & HYDE, Directed by Tony Yazbeck, in February 2021
Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) has announced the eleventh installment of its Broadway Series: the critically-acclaimed musical Jekyll & Hyde for ... (read more)
National Theatre Announces Further Online Programming Including CORIOLANUS, STREETCAR, BARBER SHOP CHRONICLES, and More
The National Theatre has announced additional online programming, including A Streetcar Named Desire, Barber Shop Chronicles, Coriolanus (starring Tom... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Patti LuPone, John Malkovich and More in David Mamet's NOVEMBER
Broadway's Best Shows, a new home for entertaining, engaging content, long form features and exclusive access to Broadway's Best, will launch the week... (read more)