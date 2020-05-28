VIDEO: Watch CHITA: A LEGENDARY CELEBRATION Benefitting BC/EFA- Friday at 8pm!

Chita: A Legendary Celebration , Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' one-night-only evening of song and dance celebrating the legendary Chita Rivera, returns this Friday, May 29, 2020, in an exclusive stream benefiting Broadway Cares and its COVID-19 emergency efforts.

Interspersed among remarkable performances will be new interviews with Rivera from her home conducted remotely by veteran Broadway journalist Richard Ridge , host of "Backstage with Richard Ridge" for BroadwayWorld.

Chita: A Legendary Celebration , which originally took place at the August Wilson Theatre, features performances from Rivera, Tommy Tune and Ben Vereen , as well as a video tribute from legendary composer John Kander .

"My history with Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS goes back to the beginning," Rivera said. "I'm overjoyed that this magical evening is being shared with even more people now, and feel so fortunate that this performance will yet again help people in need, especially during this most challenging moment in history."

Tom Viola , executive director of Broadway Cares, said: "Since our earliest days, Chita has been one of Broadway Cares' biggest champions, a true and loyal friend. She has appeared in nearly all of our annual events, signed thousands of posters and Playbills, made audience appeals, worn Easter Bonnets, been immortalized as a holiday ornament, greeted fans at the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, and, through it all, encouraged us because she cares for those who need help most. And that continues today, as she shares her heart and talent virtually with this special stream."

While the concert stream is free to all, innovative VIP and sponsorship opportunities also are available that provide private pre-show experiences and recognition. Information is available at broadwaycares.org/chita.

Every dollar donated from the evening will help provide healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more to people across the country, as well as those within the entertainment industry, whose needs are heightened by the COVID-19 crisis.

Thus far in response to the pandemic, Broadway Cares has given $5 million to The Actors Fund, ensuring thousands who work in theater and the performing arts receive basic living expenses including essential medications, housing, food and utilities. The organization awarded another $2 million to vital organizations across the country whose needs are heightened by the COVID-19 crisis through its Emergency Grants for Pandemic Relief.

Chita: A Legendary Celebration was originally presented October 7, 2013. It was directed by Graciela Daniele and written by Terrence McNally with music direction by Michael Croiter . Sound design was by Andrew Keister and lighting design by Jeff Croiter . Richard Hester served as production supervisor and Arturo E. Porazzi was production stage manager.

