VIDEO: Watch Broadway at CBST on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Broadway at CBST an intimate evening to benefit music, arts and culture at CBST with Stephanie J. Block, Ann Hampton Callaway, Judy Gold, Jackie Hoffman, Marc Shaiman and Stephen Skybell.

Congregation Beit Simchat Torah (CBST) is a vibrant spiritual community and a progressive voice within Judaism. Founded in 1973, CBST attracts and welcomes gay men, lesbians, bisexuals, transgender, queer and straight individuals and families who share common values. Passionate, provocative, and deeply Jewish, CBST champions a Judaism that rejoices in diversity, denounces social injustice wherever it exists, and strives for human rights for all people.





New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.