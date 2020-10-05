VIDEO: Watch Brenda Braxton & Friends on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Brenda Braxton returns tonight as guest host!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Guest Host Brenda Braxton and friends!

Brenda starred as Velma Kelly opposite Usher in Broadway's hit musical Chicago. Prior to that, she was featured on Broadway in the musical revue Smokey Joe's Cafe, that earned her a 1995 Tony Award nomination, the NAACP Theater Award, the city of Chicago's Jefferson Award and a Grammy Award for Best Cast Album. Other Broadway credits include Jelly's Last Jam, Cats, Legs Diamond and the original production of Dreamgirls. She received the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Living the Dream Award given by New York Gov. George Pataki and the Josephine Baker Award from the National Council of Negro Women for her work as founder of Leading Ladies Just for Teens, seminars geared to empowering teenage girls.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley. Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

