VIDEO: Watch Billy Porter, Alex Newell, JAGGED LITTLE PILL Cast, and More on GLAAD's TOGETHER IN PRIDE- Live at 8pm!
Tonight at 8pm, GLAAD will present "Together in Pride: You are Not Alone," highlighting the LGBTQ response to COVID-19 and amplifiying messages of acceptance and affirmation to the LGBTQ community and people living with HIV during this unprecedented time. The livestream will raise funds for LGBTQ community centers that are members of CenterLink. Check back right here to watch live!
GLAAD previously announced special guests including Matt Bomer, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, Wilson Cruz, Kathy Griffin, Gigi Gorgeous, Nats Getty, Michelle Visage, Javier Muñoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon Stone, Tatiana Maslany, Billy Porter, the cast of Jagged Little Pill, Alex Newell, George Salazar, Pete & Chasten Buttigieg, Rosie O'Donnell, Jonathan Van Ness, Brian Michael Smith, Ross Mathews, and Tyler Oakley. Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh will co-host the event.
The livestream event will feature performances, interviews, video messages, and interviews with front-line LGBTQ doctors and leaders of local LGBTQ community centers. Actor and producer Erich Bergen is creating the event with GLAAD.
The "Together in Pride: You are Not Alone" livestream will also raise critical funds for CenterLink, a coalition of more than 250 LGBTQ community centers from 45 states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, as well as Canada, China, Mexico, and Australia. CenterLink strengthens, supports, and connects LGBTQ community centers, which serve over 2 million people each year. Participating community centers will also share the livestream on their social platforms.
