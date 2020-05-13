Click Here for More Articles on Ben's 10
VIDEO: Watch Ben Cameron Count Down Songs About Spring on Ben's Ten- Live at 3pm!
BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that we've teamed with the one and only Ben Cameron for a brand new live series, Ben's 10- counting down his favorite Broadway things. Each week, we'll announce a brand new Broadway category that Ben will dissect in detail. Will the list be completely subjective? Totally. Will he make you laugh in the process? You bet!
This week, Ben picks the greatest songs about spring. Which songs will make the list? Tune in today, May 13 at 3pm to find out!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BREAKING: HAMILTON Film is Coming to Disney+ July 3
Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that the Hamilton film is coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
Nick Cordero Is Officially Awake After Weeks in a Coma
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital because of complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation... (read more)
BOMBSHELL's 2015 Concert Will Stream Next Week; SMASH Cast to Come Together for Virtual Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE have announced a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featu... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Share Great Update on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress- 'He Is Starting to Follow Commands'
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the co... (read more)
Lincoln Center Announces BROADWAY FRIDAYS, Free Online Streams Featuring CAROUSEL, THE NANCE and More
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced Broadway Fridays, free online streams of some of the most beloved Live From Lincoln Center broadc... (read more)
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends To September
With the ongoing suspension of Broadway performances due to COVID-19 continuing until further notice, the Broadway League is updating information rega... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that the Hamilton film is coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
Nick Cordero Is Officially Awake After Weeks in a Coma
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital because of complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation... (read more)
BOMBSHELL's 2015 Concert Will Stream Next Week; SMASH Cast to Come Together for Virtual Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE have announced a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featu... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Share Great Update on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress- 'He Is Starting to Follow Commands'
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital after surgeons amputated his right leg because of complications from the co... (read more)
Lincoln Center Announces BROADWAY FRIDAYS, Free Online Streams Featuring CAROUSEL, THE NANCE and More
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced Broadway Fridays, free online streams of some of the most beloved Live From Lincoln Center broadc... (read more)
Breaking: Broadway Shutdown Extends To September
With the ongoing suspension of Broadway performances due to COVID-19 continuing until further notice, the Broadway League is updating information rega... (read more)