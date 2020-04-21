Click Here for More Articles on Ben's 10
VIDEO: Watch Ben Cameron Count Down Songs About Nature on Ben's Ten- Thursday at 3pm!
BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that we've teamed with the one and only Ben Cameron for a brand new live series, Ben's 10- counting down his favorite broadway things. Each week, we'll announce a brand new Broadway category that Ben will dissect in detail. Will the list be completely subjective? Totally. Will he make you laugh in the process? You bet!
This week, we celebrate Earth day with the ten best songs about nature. Which songs will make the list? Tune in Thursday, April 23 at 3pm to find out!
