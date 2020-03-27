VIDEO: Watch Andrea Burns & Mandy Gonzalez in STARS IN THE HOUSE Concert Series with Seth Rudetsky- Live at 2pm!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily mini-online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in The House continues today (2pm) with Andrea Burns and Mandy Gonzalez and tonight (8pm) with Miranda Sings/Colleen Ballinger.
"Our main concern is raising spirits and helping The Fund help those who are suffering," Seth said. "We're hoping that everyone watching will not only enjoy the amazing singing and the Inside Broadway stories, but also donate to ActorsFund.org/Donate. And, because social distancing is so important right now, every star will be singing from his/her own home!"
Confirmed celebrities include: Iain Armitage, Shoshana Bean, Laura Benanti, Sierra Boggess, Wayne Brady, Betty Buckley, Laura Bell Bundy, Andréa Burns, Kerry Butler, Norbert Leo Butz, Ann Hampton Callaway, Liz Callaway, Carolee Carmello, Kristin Chenoweth, Gavin Creel, Melissa Errico, Raúl Esparza, Christopher Fitzgerald, Kathryn Gallagher, Ana Gasteyer, Mandy Gonzalez, Justin Guarini, Debbie Gravitte, James Monroe Iglehart, Rachel Bay Jones, Jeremy Jordan, Marc Kudisch, Judy Kuhn, Anika Larsen, Linda Lavin, Beth Leavel, Telly Leung, Beth Malone, Melissa Manchester, Lindsay Mendez, Idina Menzel, Kate Shindle, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Jessie Mueller, Rosie O'Donnell, Kelli O'Hara, Christine Pedi, Alice Ripley, Adam Pascal, Faith Prince, Kate Shindle, Keala Settle, Marc Shaiman, Jennifer Simard, Elizabeth Stanley, Patrick Wilson and Marissa Jaret Winokur, with many more to be announced!
