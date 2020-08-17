VIDEO: Watch Alex Lacamoire on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

The Broadway music man is the special guest on tonight's episode.

Stars in the House continues today (8pm) as guest Host Andréa Burns welcomes Tony, Grammy & Emmy Award winning Music Director and Orchestrator, Alex Lacamoire!

Lacamoire won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Orchestrations for HAMILTON. He served as the Music Director, Orchestrator and Co-Arranger for HAMILTON. He has won a Tony and a Grammy for his work on In the Heights and a Tony for Dear Evan Hansen. For Hamilton, he was awarded an Obie and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award. Select credits: Bring It On, Wicked, 9 to 5 (Drama Desk and Grammy nominations), Bat Boy, Godspell (2001 national tour), High Fidelity, Annie (2011 Broadway revival), Fly (Dallas Theater Center), Working (59E59), The Wiz (City Center), Legally Blonde, Dear Even Hansen (Arena Stage). He is an Emmy-nominated composer for "Sesame Street."

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You