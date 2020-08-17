VIDEO: Watch Alex Lacamoire on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 8pm!
The Broadway music man is the special guest on tonight's episode.
Stars in the House continues today (8pm) as guest Host Andréa Burns welcomes Tony, Grammy & Emmy Award winning Music Director and Orchestrator, Alex Lacamoire!
Lacamoire won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Orchestrations for HAMILTON. He served as the Music Director, Orchestrator and Co-Arranger for HAMILTON. He has won a Tony and a Grammy for his work on In the Heights and a Tony for Dear Evan Hansen. For Hamilton, he was awarded an Obie and was nominated for a Drama Desk Award. Select credits: Bring It On, Wicked, 9 to 5 (Drama Desk and Grammy nominations), Bat Boy, Godspell (2001 national tour), High Fidelity, Annie (2011 Broadway revival), Fly (Dallas Theater Center), Working (59E59), The Wiz (City Center), Legally Blonde, Dear Even Hansen (Arena Stage). He is an Emmy-nominated composer for "Sesame Street."
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
