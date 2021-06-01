VIDEO: Victoria Clark Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Tuesday at 2:15pm!
Catch up with Victoria ahead of her appearance on Broadway Stories & Songs with Ted Sperling on June 4
Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.
Tune in on Tuesday, June 2 (2:15pm ET) as he chats with Tony winner Victoria Clark, who will soon appear in Broadway Stories & Songs with Ted Sperling on June 4 (8pm). Get tickets today!
Victoria Clark has co-starred in twelve Broadway shows, and countless off-Broadway and regional productions. She received the 2005 Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her portrayal of Margaret Johnson in The Light in the Piazza, and received three additional Tony nominations for her work in Sister Act, Cinderella, and Gigi. Before Clark embarked on her acting career, her passion for stage directing led her to the graduate musical theater writing program at New York University, where she worked with composers and writers shaping new works. She has taught in numerous universities and conservatories world-wide including Yale University, Juilliard, and Pace University, where she directed The Light in the Piazza.
Photo Credit: Bjorn Bolinder