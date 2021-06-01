VIDEO: Victoria Clark Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Tuesday at 2:15pm!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in on Tuesday, June 2 (2:15pm ET) as he chats with Tony winner Victoria Clark, who will soon appear in Broadway Stories & Songs with Ted Sperling on June 4 (8pm). Get tickets today!