VIDEO: Tiler Peck Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Tuesday at 3:30pm!

Tiler tells us all about her latest project- A New Stage.

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in right here Tuesday, October 13 (3:30pm ET), as he chats with New York City Ballet Principal Dancer, Tiler Peck, who curates and stars in A New Stage. Available to stream starting October 16, A New Stage gives you a front-row seat to experience world-class artistry from the comfort of your home, with three incredible performances in a range of styles from ballet to hip-hop to tap.

Together for the first time, Tiler Peck, dancer Charles "Lil Buck" Riley, Broadway star Sierra Boggess ("Phantom of the Opera"), Brooklyn Mack, and the Syncopated Ladies take the stage and collaborate in new works by Chloe Arnold and Jennifer Weber ("& Juliet"), and a world premiere from Tony® Award Winner, Christopher Wheeldon ("An American in Paris" musical).

In addition to each performance, you'll get behind-the-scenes access to see how this reimagined production came together in the midst of a global pandemic. From rehearsals over Zoom, to collaborating in quarantine, these artists' passion for creating and bringing new art to the beautiful Arts community gave birth to a new way, a new form...A New Stage.

Tiler Peck is an award-winning Principal Dancer with the New York City Ballet, an actress on film, stage and screen, a curator, author and fashion designer. She made her Broadway debut at age 11 and has continued to create at the highest levels across multiple disciplines. Tiler founded and taught a national daily ballet class #turnitoutwithTiler on her @tilerpeck Instagram account to keep dancers moving and connected during the pandemic. She believes that dance is a universal language that has the power to heal bodies and hearts and unite us all.

