VIDEO: The Actors Fund's Brian Stokes Mitchell & Joe Benincasa Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Wednesday at 12pm!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here Wednesday, July 22 (12pm ET), as he chats with The Actors Fund President & CEO Joe Benincasa and Chairman of the Board Brian Stokes Mitchell!

At the outset of the pandemic in mid-March, The Actors Fund quickly transitioned its financial assistance application and most programs to online and phone services, and continued its mission of serving as a financial safety net to ensure people could meet their basic needs.

Since March 18, 2020, The Fund has distributed more than $13 million to 11,385 people in need. This is a combination of support from The Actors Fund and 11 industry partners: $5 million in Actors Fund philanthropic funds and $8 million in partner funds distributed to date. This is more than 6 times the amount normally distributed and more than 7 times the number of people who receive financial assistance in one year.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March, The Actors Fund has raised $22 million and is administering another $8 million from 12 partner funds for a total of $30 million.

