VIDEO: Telly Leung Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch at 12pm!

Watch as he tells us all about his upcoming concert with Radio Free Birdland!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, September 2 (12pm ET), as he chats with the incredible Telly Leung!

Leung will headline a concert with Radio Free Birdland on Thursday, September 3 at 7PM ET.

Star of Broadway's Godspell, Allegiance and Disney's Aladdin, Telly Leung returns to the Birdland stage with musical director Gary Adler (Altar Boyz) and J.J. Johnson on viola. This eclectic concert will follow the musical journey that has led Telly from Brooklyn to Broadway, taking an intimate and revealing look at the ups and downs of what it takes to be a professional singer. The show includes songs by Kander & Ebb, Kelly Clarkson, and material from The Lion King, Allegiance, RENT, and Aladdin. Telly Leung is a New York City native who recently starred on Broadway as the title role in Alladin. His Broadway and national touring credits include In Transit, Allegiance (with George Takei & Lea Salonga), Godspell, RENT (final Broadway company), Wicked (Boq, original Chicago company), Pacific Overtures, Flower Drum Song. In 2010, he starred as Angel in RENT at the Hollywood Bowl opposite Wayne Brady, directed by Neil Patrick Harris. Television audiences will remember him as Wes the Warbler on "Glee," as well as his guest star appearances on "Instinct," "Odd Mom Out," "Deadbeat," and "Law and Order: Criminal Intent." Telly is featured on many original Broadway cast recordings and he has released two solo albums - I'll Cover You (2012) and Songs for You (2016) on The Yellow Sound Label.

