VIDEO: THE CHAOS TWINS Are Joined by INSECURE's Alexander Hodge- Wednesday at 4pm!

This week, the chaos continues with "The Chaos Twins" with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker. What's it all about? "In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos," say Sasha and Nik.

"Enter The Chaos Twins. Join us, two Broadway artists/goofballs, as we break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary."

Tune in Wednesday, August 26 (4pm ET) to watch the next episode right here at BroadwayWorld or on Facebook Live. This week's special guest is star of HBO's Insecure, Alexander Hodge!

Alexander Hodge is an Australian actor most known for his role as Andrew on HBO's Insecure. He's spending quarantine writing scripts and is an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness and arresting the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.

Sasha Hutchings is an actress, foodie, lover of manatees, and collector of too many house plants. She was most recently seen as Laurey Williams in Oklahoma!, winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival. Sasha is notably an original cast member of Hamilton. Additional Broadway credits include My Fair Lady, Rocky, Motown, and Memphis. TV credits include Paula Kelly on Fosse/Verdon, The Bold Type, Jessica Jones, Master of None, Blue Bloods, and The Dangerous Book for Boys. Sasha is a teaching artist with the Arthur Miller Foundation, Epic Theatre Ensemble, and New York City public school theatre programs. She holds a BPA in Dance Performance from Oklahoma City University.

Nik Walker is an actor, cinephile, theme park nerd and collector of talented frenemies. Currently cast as the lead role of Otis Williams n Broadway's Ain't Too Proud (after 3 years as Aaron Burr in the Broadway and touring companies of Hamilton), he's also been seen in Motown, Peter and the Starcatcher, and on TV in Law and Order SVU. A playwright, he is the co-writer of Company One's ARTiculation, and the creator of The Bloody Boston Trilogy. His movie podcast, Little Justice, is streaming with the Broadway Podcast Network.

