VIDEO: THE CHAOS TWINS Are Joined by FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME- Wednesday at 4pm!

The chaos continues on Wednesday with Tarik Davis, Aneesa Folds, Chris Sullivan, and Anthony Veneziale.

This week, the chaos continues with "The Chaos Twins" with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker. What's it all about? "In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos," say Sasha and Nik.

"Enter The Chaos Twins. Join us, two Broadway artists/goofballs, as we break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary."

Tune in Wednesday, November 18 (4pm ET) to watch the next episode right here at BroadwayWorld. This week's special guests are Tarik Davis, Aneesa Folds, Chris Sullivan, and Anthony Veneziale of Freestyle Love Supreme!

FLS Academy is the first ever freestyle school created and run directly by FLS members, including teachers and guest facilitators, in partnership with long-time FLS producers Kail, Miranda, Ars Nova founders Jenny and Jon Steingart, and Hamilton co-producer Jill Furman. Following a successful run on Broadway last fall, the FLS Academy has transformed their unique blend of improvisation, storytelling, and hip hop into interactive, virtual classes. Current teachers include seasoned freestyle facilitators Chris "Shockwave" Sullivan, Tarik R. "Tardis Hardaway" Davis, Andrew "Jelly Donut" Bancroft and Aneesa "Young Nees" Folds, with additional guest teachers and instructors. For more information, visit: https://fls.academy.

Tarik Davis (@tarikrdavis / tarikdavis.com) is an actor/writer/avid pop culture consumer based in Brooklyn, NY. Past experience includes performing for Upright Citizens Brigade in New York, Boom Chicago in Amsterdam and The Second City in Chicago. Tarik wrote and stars in Page One, a short horror film that was featured in the Art of Brooklyn Film Festival and the Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival. He has made numerous TV appearances on Late Night with Seth Meyers and has recently appeared on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Friends from College. In 2018, Tarik performed at the Brooklyn Museum in David Levine's Some of the People, All of the Time and is a regular performer at The Pit with Comedy People's Time and The Baldwins and at UCB Hell's Kitchen with Baby Wants Candy. Tarik joined Freestyle Love Supreme in July 2019 at the Kennedy Center in D.C. and made his Broadway debut with FLS at the Booth Theater in December 2019. You can also catch Tarik as a main cast member in the Netflix series The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show and as the on camera announcer for The Amber Ruffin Show on Peacock (premiering September 25, 2020) and on the weekly podcast, Brothers From Another Planet.

Aneesa Folds' Off-Broadway/NYC credits include: Sistas The Musical. Regional: North Shore Music Theatre, Goodspeed Opera House, Arrow Rock Lyceum. National tour: Ragtime. Much love to family and friends, Gregg Baker Management and of course shout out to the entire FLS squad for this wild opportuni- ty! Follow Aneesa's journey @aneesafolds aneesafolds.com

Chris Sullivan (Shockwave) has appeared on "The Electric Company," "The Daily Show," "The Real Housewives of NYC," "SportsNation," The Hamilton Mixtape and various programming for MTV and College Humor. Shockwave has trained and performed with The UCB Theatre, The PIT, Annoyance Theatre, Beatboxer Entertainment and is a co-creator of the FLS Academy.

Anthony Veneziale (Two-Touch) is conceiver and co-creator of FLS and FLS Academy. Founding member of American Immigrants (San Francisco). He has used improv techniques to create endeavors with Thomas Kail & Lin-Manuel Miranda (In the Heights, Bartlett, "The Electric Company"), Daveed Diggs (The Freeze), numerous net- works/companies (HBO, Cartoon Network, Sesame Workshop, Boardwalk Pictures, Google) and co-founded speechlessinc.com, an improv thinking company that helps humans create, collaborate and find their authentic voice. Stage: Freestyle Love Supreme, Servicemen, Death in One Acts and Trashin': Time to Waste. TV: "Sex and the City," "Freestyle Love Supreme."



Sasha Hutchings is an actress, foodie, lover of manatees, and collector of too many house plants. She was most recently seen as Laurey Williams in Oklahoma!, winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival. Sasha is notably an original cast member of Hamilton. Additional Broadway credits include My Fair Lady, Rocky, Motown, and Memphis. TV credits include Paula Kelly on Fosse/Verdon, The Bold Type, Jessica Jones, Master of None, Blue Bloods, and The Dangerous Book for Boys. Sasha is a teaching artist with the Arthur Miller Foundation, Epic Theatre Ensemble, and New York City public school theatre programs. She holds a BPA in Dance Performance from Oklahoma City University.

Nik Walker is an actor, cinephile, theme park nerd and collector of talented frenemies. Currently cast as the lead role of Otis Williams n Broadway's Ain't Too Proud (after 3 years as Aaron Burr in the Broadway and touring companies of Hamilton), he's also been seen in Motown, Peter and the Starcatcher, and on TV in Law and Order SVU. A playwright, he is the co-writer of Company One's ARTiculation, and the creator of The Bloody Boston Trilogy. His movie podcast, Little Justice, is streaming with the Broadway Podcast Network.

