VIDEO: THE CHAOS TWINS Are Back with a Special Financial Report

Money + Corona = Chaos

This week, the chaos continues with "The Chaos Twins" with Sasha Hutchings and Nik Walker. What's it all about? "In a world of extremes, where the divides are deep and the struggles are real, sometimes, the only way back to the calm... is Chaos," say Sasha and Nik.

"Enter The Chaos Twins. Join us, two Broadway artists/goofballs, as we break through the noise and break down current events, with our unique brand of humor and insight. A talk show filled with special guests, non-sequiturs, stories, trivia and more, all aimed to help us find our true north again... by any means necessary."

Tune in Wednesday, August 5, to watch the next episode right here at BroadwayWorld or on Facebook Live. This week's special edition episode is a do-not-miss financial report with special guest Patrick S. McKay.

The contents of this interview are for informational purposes only and are not legal or financial advice or a substitute for a lawyer or a financial advisor. This information is not intended to create and watching it does not constitute an official advisor or attorney-client relationship. As with everything on the internet - you should not rely or act upon this information without seeking professional advice.

Patrick S. McKay is a trusted Financial Advisor and Tax Consultant who assists his numerous clients with a process of creating and growing wealth, protecting and preserving such wealth and planning for its distribution. He helps families and small businesses manage their resources on a tax-efficient basis to achieve their goals while growing their investments consistently over time and assuring that these goals are self-completing. He's had over forty years of business experience in the areas of Accounting, Taxation, Finance & Wealth Management through working for a number of firms including AXA, Prudential Securities, J.P. Morgan and the New York Futures Exchange (an NYSE subsidiary). Patrick McKay currently holds Series 7 & 66 securities registrations with a regional investment service firm that provides him the flexibility and independence desired. He's also holds other state securities, life, health and annuities, insurance licenses.

As a resident of Mount Olive Township in northwest New Jersey, Patrick has served in various capacities as a member of the International Association of Lions Clubs, Toastmasters International, the Chamber of Commerce and Trustee for the Midwestern Baptist Seminary. He is married to the amazing Verona Bassaragh-McKay who operates her own international business and is the father of three awesome women who are building their own awesome futures. After leaving the NYSE in order to be "Mr. Mom" to his daughters, Patrick developed a successful independent financial services firm and built a client base that keeps him busy throughout the year. In 2000 he took and passed the Securities exam in order to provide a more comprehensive approach to his clients' financial needs. Educationally, Patrick McKay is a graduate of Long Island University with a BS in Accounting where he was blessed to attend as a result of an athletic scholarship. His favorite quote is from Stephen Covey "Begin with the end in mind."

Sasha Hutchings is an actress, foodie, lover of manatees, and collector of too many house plants. She was most recently seen as Laurey Williams in Oklahoma!, winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Revival. Sasha is notably an original cast member of Hamilton. Additional Broadway credits include My Fair Lady, Rocky, Motown, and Memphis. TV credits include Paula Kelly on Fosse/Verdon, The Bold Type, Jessica Jones, Master of None, Blue Bloods, and The Dangerous Book for Boys. Sasha is a teaching artist with the Arthur Miller Foundation, Epic Theatre Ensemble, and New York City public school theatre programs. She holds a BPA in Dance Performance from Oklahoma City University.

Nik Walker is an actor, cinephile, theme park nerd and collector of talented frenemies. Currently cast as the lead role of Otis Williams n Broadway's Ain't Too Proud (after 3 years as Aaron Burr in the Broadway and touring companies of Hamilton), he's also been seen in Motown, Peter and the Starcatcher, and on TV in Law and Order SVU. A playwright, he is the co-writer of Company One's ARTiculation, and the creator of The Bloody Boston Trilogy. His movie podcast, Little Justice, is streaming with the Broadway Podcast Network.

