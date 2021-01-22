VIDEO Special: Broadway Celebrates the Legacy of the Late, Great Ann Reinking

Just last month, Broadway lost one of its brightest stars in Ann Reinking, who sadly passed away at the age of 71.

Ann Reinking received the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Chicago. More recently, she served as Choreographer for The Visit on Broadway (2011) and Dance Consultant for An Evening With Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin (2004). Some of her many theatre credits included: Bye-Bye Birdie -nat'l tour opposite Tommy Tune; Bob Fosse's Dancin' (Tony nom.); Sweet Charity (revival); Roxie Hart in Bob Fosse's Chicago; Pippin, Coco, Maggie in Over Here! (Theatre World, Clarence Derwent and Outer Critics Circle Awards), Goodtime Charley (Tony nom.); The Unsinkable Molly Brown.

Ann, or Annie and she was called by those closest to her, leaves behind a legacy of greatness. "We've lost a big icon in our craft..." said her friend and colleague Chita Rivera. "But somewhere there is a light that shines, and that light is Annie. Now she shines within us and we have to keep that alive. We have to talk about her and think about her."

And talk about her we will.

Below, watch as BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge assembles some of Ann's closest friends and co-stars to celebrate her iconic life onstage and off. Guests include Chita, Don Correia, Dylis Croman, Sandy Duncan, Marilu Henner, Bebe Neuwirth, Ben Vereen, and Treat Williams.