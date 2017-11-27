VIDEO: Sneak Peek - Lin-Manuel Miranda Plays Himself on CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM Season Finale

Lin-Manuel Miranda plays himself on Sunday's Season Finale of CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM! Throughout Season 9, Larry David has been promoting his new hip-hop musical FATWA! THE MUSICAL. In a previous episode, he teased his plan to bring HAMILTON creator and Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda into the mix. The Season Finale, titled "Fatwa!", airs SUNDAY, DEC. 3 (10:00-10:50 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO. Check out a sneak peek below!

CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM star Larry David, Cheryl Hines, Jeff Garlin and J.B. Smoove. David stars as... Larry David, living the good life out in Los Angeles and stumbling through one faux-pas after another.

The show has been nominated for 38 Primetime Emmy Awards, and Robert B. Weide received an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for the episode "Krazee Eyez Killa". The show won the 2002 Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy.

