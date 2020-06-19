VIDEO: Sing Out with the Pianists of Marie's Crisis with the Weekend Warm-Up- Live at 4pm!

Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that we have teamed up with NYC's greatest Broadway piano bar, Marie's Crisis, to bring you the Weekend Warm-Up- a weekly series that invites you to sing along from the comfort of your couch.

This week's Weekend Warm-Up will be led by Marie's Crisis pianist Kenney Green, with special guests Jamie Westberry and James Merillat! Tune in today at 4pm to join the piano party!

If your'e having fun and wanting more, you can can send Kenney and company a tip or join in on even more fun at the Marie's Facebook Group!

Kenney M. Green - has been a part of the Marie's Crisis family for 12 years including taking the singalong fun to London, Sydney, Melbourne & Zimbabwe. OFF-BROADWAY: Finks!, Growin' Up 70's with Barry Williams. NATIONAL/EUROPEAN TOURS: Smokey Joe's Cafe w/Gladys Knight, Ain't Misbehavin'. Kenney is also the Producing Artistic Director of The Depot Theatre and a member of AEA & SDC. (Venmo: @Kenneth-Green-5 /paypal.me/kenneygreen)

Jamie Westberry: National Tours: The Producers; Gutenberg! The Musical (Chicago Premiere, dir. Alex Timbers); NYC Credits: The Pajama Game (Sid), Waiting For Lefty, Wearing Black. Regional: Les Miserables (Jean Valjean), Oklahoma! (Curly), Lucky Stiff. Jamie has been a part of the Marie's family for 7 years. Roles include: Doorman, Bartender, and Barback. (Venmo: @JamieWestberry-1) James Merillat fell in love with Marie's Crisis when he first moved to NYC in 1981. As a pianist, he brings a lot of unrelated experiences to share - writer/composer (Wonderland High), teacher/music director (many organizations around the country), musical theatre licensing (Music Theatre International & Samuel French), actor/performer and private vocal coach. He is thrilled his journeys have brought him into the Marie's family once more. (Venmo: @James-Merillat-2 / paypal.me/JimboMerillat)

