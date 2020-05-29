VIDEO: Sing Along with the Pianists of Marie's Crisis with the Weekend Warm-Up- Live at 4pm!
Stuck inside and dying for a reason to sing out? Well get your vocal chords stretched and ready, because you're about to belt your way into this weekend! BroadwayWorld is excited to announce that we have teamed up with NYC's greatest Broadway piano bar, Marie's Crisis, to bring you the Weekend Warm-Up- a weekly series that invites you to sing along from the comfort of your couch.
This week's Weekend Warm-Up will be led by Marie's Crisis pianist Kenney Green, with special guests Dan Daly and Toby Medlyn! Tune in today at 4pm to join the piano party!
If your'e having fun and wanting more, you can can send Kenney and company a tip or join in on even more fun at the Marie's Facebook Group!
Kenney M. Green - has been a part of the Marie's Crisis family for 12 years including taking the singalong fun to London, Sydney, Melbourne & Zimbabwe. OFF-BROADWAY: Finks!, Growin' Up 70's with Barry Williams. NATIONAL/EUROPEAN TOURS: Smokey Joe's Cafe w/Gladys Knight, Ain't Misbehavin'. Kenney is also the Producing Artistic Director of The Depot Theatre and a member of AEA & SDC. (Venmo: @Kenneth-Green-5 /paypal.me/kenneygreen)
Dan Daly is not only a pianist at Marie's Crisis Cafe but he is the pianist with the longest tenure holding down the fort every Sunday Night. With over two decades of experience his performances have taken him around the world and back. His magical fingers can also be seen around New York City at numerous venues including THE MONSTER & most of Fire Island.
Toby Medlyn is a bartender/performer working many jobs throughout New York City. A graduate of AMDA, musical theatre has always been the center of Toby's life, as well as circus and aerial arts. Look for his stage name of bitchliquid in burlesque. But Marie's is always home! IG: @bitchliquid
