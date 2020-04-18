Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Seattle Opera Performer Sings on His Lawn For Neighbors

Stephen Wall, a performer with the Seattle Opera, has been giving performances every weekday for nearly two weeks now.

The 15-20 minute concerts are accompanied by a recorded orchestral score playing on an amplifier.

Wall has garnered the attention of his neighbors, who come by the dozen to watch him sing.

Wall chatted with the Seattle Times about what he does.

"It gives me a reason to get up and do some homework, prepare for a project, put on a decent shirt, comb my hair," he said.

Wall recalls a time when he wasn't going to perform, due to having a lot of students.

"I had just come back from the grocery store at about 4:30 on Wednesday, taking things upstairs, and I could see people were in the street," he said. A neighbor asked if he'd be singing that day. "I said, 'I guess so!' I brought out the amp and it's been every weekday since then."

Watch a video of one of Wall's recent performances below!

