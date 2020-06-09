VIDEO: STARS IN THE HOUSE Spotlights Redhouse Arts Center- Live at 2pm!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Actors Fund, the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, has teamed with SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, to produce a daily online show, entitled Stars in The House, featuring stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) on social media to promote support for The Fund's services.
Stars in the House continues today (2pm) with Regional Theatre Spotlight On: REDHOUSE ARTS CENTER with Hunter Foster, Jen Cody, Mike DiSalvo, Marc Palmieri, and Temar Underwood.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com, as well as a donate button linking viewers to The Actors Fund.
Donations
Arts Orgs
