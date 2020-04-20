VIDEO: SING STREET's Brenock O'Connor, Zara Devlin and Gus Halper Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Wednesday at 12pm!
Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here Wednesday, April 22 (12pm), as he chats with stars of Sing Street, Brenock O'Connor, Zara Devlin and Gus Halper!
Sing Street was previously set to open on April 19 at the Lyceum Theatre.
Dublin, 1982. Everyone is out of work. Thousands are seeking bluer skies across the Irish Sea. Conor and his schoolmates find an escape from their troubles by forming a band to impress a mysterious girl. With an original score that embraces the sounds of the '80s, Sing Street celebrates the joy of first love and the power of music.
Directed by Tony Award winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent), Sing Street features a book by Tony Award winner Enda Walsh (Lazarus), music and lyrics by Gary Clark (front man of Danny Wilson) & John Carney ("Modern Love," Begin Again), choreography by Obie Award winner Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge) and is based on the motion picture written and directed by Carney.
