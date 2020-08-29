VIDEO: Regional Spotlight Shines on Uptown Players on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 2pm!
Check out one of Dallas' premiere theatre companies!
Stars in the House continues today (2pm) for Regional Theatre Spotlight On: Uptown Players - Dallas, TX. Hosted by B. J. Cleveland with Walter Lee, Janelle lutz, Linda Leonard and Alex Ross.
Founded in 2001, Uptown Players is one of the leading regional theaters in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area and is providing an opportunity for a wide diversity of gender styles to come together and explore life choices through great theatre themes such as relationships, family, prejudice, and values. The response from the community and critics has been remarkable, including over 25 Leon Rabin Awards from the Dallas Theatre League, and over 25 Theater Critics Forum Awards. Uptown Players has also been named the best theatre company by the Dallas Voice Readers and by the Dallas Observer and has been featured in D Magazine and on WFAA's Daybreak and Good Morning Texas programs. For more information, visit: https://www.uptownplayers.org/
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
