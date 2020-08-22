VIDEO: Regional Spotlight Shines on Music Theatre Wichita on STARS IN THE HOUSE- Live at 2pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues today (2pm) for Regional Theatre Spotlight On: Music Theatre Wichita - Wichita, KS. Host Wayne Bryan is joined by Paula Leggett Chase, Vincent Corazza, Thomas W. Douglas, Kim Huber, Damon Kirsche, Brian J. Marcum, Karen Robu and Thom Sesma.

Music Theatre Wichita, founded in 1972 and currently the largest subscribed not-for-profit arts organization in the state of Kansas, has attained an international reputation for excellence. Each summer at Century II Performing Arts Center in downtown Wichita, MTWichita self-produces five Broadway-scale musical productions, using a unique mixture of top-flight professionals from Broadway and Hollywood working hand-in-hand with talented Midwesterners. Each year eight administrative year-round staff, approximately 55 seasonal performers, 65 seasonal technical staff, and 30 seasonal orchestra members work together to design and create five Broadway-quality musicals during the months of June through August. For more info, visit: https://mtwichita.org

