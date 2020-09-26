VIDEO: Regional Spotlight Shines on Houston's Stages on Stars in the House- Live at 2pm!

Stars in the House continues today (2pm) with Regional Theatre Spotlight On: STAGES - Houston, TX. Hosted by Kenn McLaughlin with guests David Nehls, Betsy Kelso, Josh Morrison, Holland Vavra and Brooke Wilson.

Founded in 1978, Stages makes plays and tells stories that invite everyone to live more deeply and love more boldly. The common link throughout Stages' work is a focus on sharing compelling human stories in intimate performance spaces that allow audiences to connect with both the art on stage and the people who help create it. To find out more, visit: https://stageshouston.com

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.