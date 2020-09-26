VIDEO: Regional Spotlight Shines on Houston's Stages on Stars in the House- Live at 2pm!
Find out more about Houston's premiere theatre company.
Stars in the House continues today (2pm) with Regional Theatre Spotlight On: STAGES - Houston, TX. Hosted by Kenn McLaughlin with guests David Nehls, Betsy Kelso, Josh Morrison, Holland Vavra and Brooke Wilson.
Founded in 1978, Stages makes plays and tells stories that invite everyone to live more deeply and love more boldly. The common link throughout Stages' work is a focus on sharing compelling human stories in intimate performance spaces that allow audiences to connect with both the art on stage and the people who help create it. To find out more, visit: https://stageshouston.com
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Josh Gad Recaps AVENGERS: ENDGAME as Olaf
After promising his followers to recap the latest Avenger film as Olaf once 1500 registered to vote or verify their registration, Josh Gad has deliver...
Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration Goes Virtual for 2021; Live Elements Still to be Determined
With January 1, 2021 now 100 days away, the organizers of the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square provided a preliminary teaser of how the even...
Broadway Performers, Ballet Dancers, Industry Vets & More Discuss the Impact of the Shutdown of Live Entertainment
Broadway performers, industry veterans and more are discussing the ways in which the extended shutdown of live entertainment is going to affect Broadw...
Tommy DeVito, One of the Founding Members of The Four Seasons, Passes Away From COVID-19
Tommy DeVito, one of the founding members of The Four Seasons has died from COVID-19 at 92 years old. ...
Marc Kudisch and More Will Lead SOMETHING'S COMING, New Play on the Making of WEST SIDE STORY, Kicking Off The New Works Virtual Festival
The New Works Virtual Festival, now scheduled to take place from Sunday October 25th to Saturday the 31st, will stream video readings of 20 new script...
VIDEO: Original Tour Cast of SOMETHING ROTTEN! Reunites for Reimagined 'To Thine Own Self Be True'
The Something Rotten! 1st National Tour cast has reunited for a performance of the reimagined song, 'To Thine Own Self Be True'. The song was rewritte...