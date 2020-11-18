VIDEO: Rachel Bloom Says She Sang a Song from SPACE JAM During Labor

Rachel Bloom talks about becoming a new mother during the pandemic, shares details from her labor and shares a poem from her book I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are.

Check out BroadwayWorld's interview with Rachel about the book here, and watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

In her collection of laugh-out-loud funny essays, all told in the unique voice (sometimes singing voice) that made her a star; Rachel writes about everything from her love of Disney, OCD and depression, weirdness, and Spanx to the story of how she didn't poop in the toilet until she was four years old; Rachel's pieces are hilarious, smart, and infinitely relatable (except for the pooping thing).

Rachel Bloom is best known for creating, writing and playing the lead role of Rebecca Bunch in The CW comedy-drama series 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,' for which she won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress - Television Series Musical or Comedy and a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series. On stage, she has trained with the renowned Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre and performed starring roles such as Roxie Hart in Chicago and the Witch in Into the Woods.

