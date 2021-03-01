VIDEO: Patrick Cassidy Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Wednesday at 12pm!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Tune in this Wednesday, March 3 (12pm ET) as he chats with Patrick Cassidy, who is getting the gang back together next week for a reunion of the original company of Assassins. The star-studded 30-year reunion of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's Tony Award-winning musical will take place on Monday, March 8, 2021, at 8pm EST, as part of the "Studio Tenn Talks: Conversations with Patrick Cassidy" series. Check back right here at BroadwayWorld to watch live!

Original cast members Cassidy, Victor Garber, Greg Germann, Annie Golden, Lyn Greene, Jonathan Hadary, Eddie Korbich, Terrence Mann, Debra Monk, William Parry and Lee Wilkof will join Sondheim and Weidman, director Jerry Zaks, musical director Paul Gemignani, and orchestrator Michael Starobin, among others. They will share how the show was created and provide behind-the-scenes stories of the first production, as well as rarely seen clips and photos.

Assassins premiered Off-Broadway at Playwrights Horizons on December 18, 1990, and closed on February 16, 1991, after 73 performances. The musical lays bare the lives of nine individuals who assassinated or tried to assassinate the President of the United States, in a one-act historical "revusical" that explores the dark side of the American experience. From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald, Sondheim and Weidman bend the rules of time and space, taking viewers on a nightmarish roller coaster ride in which assassins and would-be assassins from different historical periods meet, interact and inspire each other to harrowing acts in the name of a warped version of the American Dream. Numerous productions of the musical have taken place around the globe, earning accolades such as the Tony Award for "Best Revival of a Musical."