VIDEO: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for IS THIS A ROOM

Is This A Room, conceived and directed by Obie Award winner Tina Satter, just celebrated its opening night at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 W 45th Street, New York, NY), where it will play on a rotating schedule with Dana H., by Obie Award winner Lucas Hnath and directed by Obie Award winner Les Waters.

This Is A Room is the astonishingly true story of Reality Winner, the 25-year-old former Air Force intelligence specialist who was surprised at her home by the FBI on June 3, 2017. The play's text is taken from the FBI transcript of her interrogation - and from these pages, Tina Satter has wrought an extraordinary human drama between Reality (Emily Davis) and the agents who question her. In this theatrical thriller, Reality's life is upended before our eyes, and we're left questioning American values and the very nature of the truth.

The cast of This Is A Room includes Obie Award winner Emily Davis as Reality Winner, Becca Blackwell ("Ramy") as Unknown Male, Will Cobbs ("For Life") as Agent Taylor and Pete Simpson (Gatz) as Agent Garrick. Duane Cooper (Solitary) and Katherine Romans (Men on Boats) will serve as understudies.

