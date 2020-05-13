VIDEO: Nathaniel Tenenbaum Talks Maintaining Human Connection in Sixth Episode of F@T5: Long Distance!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Fridays @ The 5th doesn't stop just because we're all stuck inside! Episode 6 features Nathaniel Tenenbaum.

Check out the video below!

This week we are getting back to basics with Actor Nathaniel Tenenbaum (Urinetown, Annie, Dream Girls, Indecent) about maintaining human communication and connection onstage. Nathaniel went to Oxford and has his Masters from UPenn School of Medicine, but he's currently majoring in FIERCENESS at theaters all over Seattle.

Watch this special Q&A and tech-facilitated "group hug" for Washington state theater teens. Rehearsals and performances might be cancelled, but the spontaneous musical numbers MUST GO ON!

Learn more about F@T5: Long Distance and register for upcoming sessions here: https://5thavenue.org/education/youth.





Related

More Hot Stories For You